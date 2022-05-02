WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Brett Hall has won the Republican nomination for the seat of Wise County/City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Hall defeated Steven Davis, who has served in the role since Chuck Slemp was sworn in as Virginia’s Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Slemp introduced Davis as the commonwealth’s attorney in January. Shortly after being appointed, Davis stated his intention to seek the Republican nomination that Hall now holds.

Voting was held Saturday, April 30 at Wise County Central High School.

Hall posted to his campaign page on Facebook thanking those who aided him in securing the nomination.

“I cannot say enough, and even if I could, I do not have the words. To say I’m proud of this bunch would be the understatement of the century. I want to thank every single person who came out and voted for me, from the bottom of my heart. I am proud and so blessed to announce that I am the Republican nominee for Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.” Brett Hall

Davis posted a statement to his page Monday.