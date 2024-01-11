WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Morgan Griffith spoke with News Channel 11 about several topics facing Southwest Virginia (SWVA) and the nation during regularly scheduled Zoom hours on Thursday.

The southern border will likely be a heavily debated topic on Capitol Hill going into this year as Democrats and Republicans vie for a White House bid in November.

Griffith said that protecting the southern border is one of his main priorities this year. He went on to say that there may be consideration to impeach United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“We have tens of thousands of people every month crossing the border down in Mexico,” Griffith said. “The Biden administration has been absolutely negligent in their handling.”

Griffith said that he’ll be aiming to accomplish several different things much closer to home in SWVA.

He said that he will be pushing to provide more access to affordable rural broadband and rural healthcare for residents in SWVA.

Another topic that Griffith had a response to was the idea of a potential nuclear plant in SWVA. Griffith said it was a “good idea” when asked about that possibility.

Griffith said that it’s important to be careful and responsible if a nuclear plant were to be placed in SWVA. He said that the area would be suited for a smaller reactor due to some of the hillsides in Virginia. He said that Virginia has shown that it has the technology and capability to potentially make it happen.

“We’re leaders in building small nuclear reactors to house or to provide electricity for our aircraft carriers and our submarines,” Griffith said. “Virginia are leaders in that.”

Griffith said that he’ll be aggressive to take down certain Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations this year. He said that the EPA is overregulating certain the use of energy on household appliances such as dishwashers and dryers.