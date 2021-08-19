Greeneville minister announces run for Governor of Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville minister has announced his bid to unseat Gov. Bill Lee following the governor’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic candidate Dr. Casey Nicholson, a Tennessee native, is an ordained Cumberland Presbyterian minister.

“As someone responsible for helping churches set policy on things like when to hold public worship and when to require masks in worship, I found Bill Lee’s leadership to be very lacking in 2020,” Nicholson said. “Now, as the Covid-19 Delta variant is ravaging the state and leaving more and more children hospitalized in 2021, Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing children to opt out of mask mandates put in place by local school boards.”

Nicholson served as Chair of the Greene County Democratic Party from 2017 to 2019. He also served as the representative for the 1st Congressional District to the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association from 2017 to 2019.

He earned undergraduate degrees from Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University, as well as graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Memphis Theological Seminary.

For more information on Nicholson’s campaign efforts, CLICK HERE.