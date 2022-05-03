GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt has won the Republican Party primary, virtually ensuring a second term in office.

The incumbent sheriff won 71.76% of the vote while his challenger, Andy Barham, won 28.17%, according to unofficial election results.

Tuesday night, Holt said he is ready to continue what he started when he was first elected four years ago.

“We worked on adding officers to the patrol division and getting more officers out on the road, more to work on our drug problem in the county, so we’re going to expand on that and continue to work, do more community events and community service things,” Holt said.

Holt was elected county sheriff in 2018 when he defeated Democratic incumbent Pat Hankins. He has over three decades of experience with the sheriff’s department.

Since no Democratic or independent candidates filed to run for sheriff, Holt will run unopposed in the August 4 general election.