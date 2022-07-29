JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — As early voting draws to a close and with election day less than a week away, campaign finance records show that the two candidates vying for Washington County mayor spent over $43,000 combined during the first 25 days of July.

After clinching the Republican nomination in the May primary, one-term incumbent Joe Grandy now faces independent candidate James Reeves in the general election.

According to the latest campaign finance disclosure statements, which cover July 1–25, the two candidates spent about the same amount with Grandy’s campaign reporting $22,508 in disbursements and Reeves’ reporting $21,299.

In July (through July 25), nearly all of Grandy’s spending went to Johnson City-based Shell, Miller and Sebastian Advertising — $17,714 for television advertising, $2,060 for a political poll, $1,526 for newspaper ads, $1,000 for television commercial production and $160 for fundraiser invitations.

Reeves’ campaign listed the following expenditures:

$10,800 to Mail Works of Johnson City for mailers

$2,924 to WJHL of Johnson City for TV advertising

$2,100 to the Greeneville Sun for “production and internet”

$1,375 to Johnson City Press for newspaper advertising

$1,348 to Southern Craft BBQ of Johnson City for a fundraiser

$1,149 to the Herald & Tribune of Jonesborough for newspaper advertising

$600 to Signs by Roach of Kingsport for signs

$410 to the News and Neighbor of Johnson City for newspaper advertising

$375 to The Possum of Blountville for radio ads

$105 to Vista Print of Waltham, MA for business cards

During that same time period, Reeves outraised Grandy by nearly three times, reporting $12,955 in total receipts compared to Grandy’s $4,462. Reeves’ receipts included a $2,000 loan by the candidate to his campaign.

As of July 25, Grandy’s campaign reported having $24,966 on hand while Reeves reported $3,998 in his campaign coffers.

Period Ending June 30

For the previous campaign finance reporting period, which ended on June 30, Grandy spent $26,684 compared to Reeves’ $4,222.

Grandy reported $18,365 in campaign donations compared to $1,563 for Reeves during that period. Both candidates loaned money to their campaigns — $50,000 by Grandy and $15,000 by Reeves.

In contributions and loans combined, Grandy reported $68,365 in total receipts while Reeves reported $16,565 during that period of time.

Early voting for the August election ends Saturday. Election day is Thursday, Aug. 4.