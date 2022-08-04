JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County voters have granted Joe Grandy a second term as county mayor.

After securing the Republican nomination in May, the incumbent Republican defeated independent candidate James Reeves by just 141 votes in the county general election.

Tensions between the two candidates recently escalated after Reeves claimed that Grandy “and his donors want beer” at the upcoming Appalachian Fair. Grandy refuted the claim and said the mayor has no say in the matter. He also threatened to sue Reeves for libel over that claim and others.



Last month, Grandy told News Channel 11 that if re-elected, he would continue to focus on economic development and advancing regionalism.