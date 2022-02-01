Grandy facing challenge in Washington County mayor GOP primary

Two-term Washington County Commissioner Robbie Tester, left, is running against incumbent Joe Grandy in the May 3 Republican primary. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two-term Washington County Commissioner Robbie Tester will challenge incumbent county mayor Joe Grandy in the May 3 Republican primary.

In an email announcement of his candidacy, Tester said he will be speaking at Tuesday night’s 6 p.m. meeting of Tennessee Stands/Johnson City Freedom at Calvary Chapel, 110 W. Locust St. The group has invited candidates for local office to give three-minute speeches about why they’re running for office.

Robbie Tester at a December, 2021 Washington County Commission meeting.

Tester said he’s running because he is “a concerned citizen, trying to make a positive difference” who cares about people and is “passionate about good government.”

The county’s 12th district commissioner, Tester is an engineer who grew up in Washington County. He serves on the county’s Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CIA) Committee and chairs the Rules Committee.

He has long advocated citizens being allowed to speak at commission meetings, first proposing a resolution for an official public comment period as a rookie commissioner in 2014.

“I want to encourage others to be informed and involved,” Tester said. “I firmly believe the more engaged all of us are in our government, the better it serves all of us in the end.”

Tester has also been a frequent “no” vote on matters related to economic development incentives. He said he’s tried to be collegial even through disagreements over policies and the county’s governmental decisions.

“I’ve tried to serve diligently, treating others with respect, even when we’ve disagreed, and I think my consistent, conservative record speaks for itself,” Tester said.

Tester’s email said he plans to release campaign updates once or twice a week via email.