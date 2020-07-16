Governor Lee endorses State Rep. Matthew Hill’s re-election campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – State Representative Matthew Hill has been endorsed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

That’s according to the Tennessee House Republican Caucus website.

Hill, who was first elected in 2004, is running for re-election in the 7th District. He faces a Republican primary challenge from Rebecca Alexander.

“Matthew Hill is a champion for life, Second Amendment rights and keeping taxes low,” said Governor Lee in the on-line announcement. “Matthew puts the interests of Washington County families first, and has always been a friend to Tennessee farmers, like me. Washington County can count on Matthew. This election, please vote for my friend, Matthew Hill.”

Governor Lee was in Bristol Wednesday night for the NASCAR All-Star Race. His press secretary said he was not available for reporter questions, and there was no response for comment on the Hill endorsement.

“I am grateful and honored to have Governor Lee’s support as I renew my pledge to continue fighting for the people of the 7th House District,” Hill said. “Governor Lee’s dedication to his faith and public service to Tennesseans makes his vote of confidence special to me. I am blessed to have his support and prayers. I look forward to continuing to work together, building a brighter future for all Tennesseans.”