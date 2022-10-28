JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign.

As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. 4.

Lee will be at The Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough from 4–5 p.m. before appearing at Greeneville High School from 6–7 p.m. ahead of the Greene Devils’ football game.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who is also up for re-election, is expected to attend both events. State legislative leaders may also make an appearance.

Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin and several independent candidates in the general election.

Early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.