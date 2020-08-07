GOP Congressional primary race live updates

TENNESSEE (WJHL) –

Update 10:10 p.m.

Diana Harshbarger maintains her lead over Rusty Crowe at 10 p.m. Thursday night, inching closer to the GOP nomination in the 1st district Congressional race.

Harshbarger claimed leads in Cocke, Hamblen, Hawkins, Sevier and Sullivan counties, while Crowe pulled leads in Unicoi, Hancock and Carter counties.

Timothy Hill follows Crowe’s 16.46% with 15.54% of total votes, with Josh Gapp pulling into fourth place with 14.37% of votes.

David Hawke trails behind other candidates, but pulls a lead in familiar Greene County, accounting for nearly 36% of the votes there.

Here is a look at results by county: