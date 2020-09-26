GOP congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger meets with President Trump

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Republican congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

That same day, President Trump tweeted his endorsement of Harshbarger in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District race.

“We had, probably, 45 minutes to an hour with the president and that was pretty amazing to me in the Oval Office,” Harshbarger said. “You go and get your COVID test first and then you go to different rooms and things of that nature, but honestly it was an honor.”

Harshbarger will face Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham and independent Steve Holder in the Nov. 3 election.