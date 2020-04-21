GOP Congressional candidate Clark commits to three-term maximum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – John Clark, the former Kingsport mayor running for Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat, told WJHL Friday he believes public servants should be able to complete good work for constituents in a limited amount of time. Tuesday, Clark announced he’d signed the “U.S. Term Limits Pledge,” which he said through a news release is a commitment to serve no more than three two-year terms.

“If people knew when they got elected that they were going to go to DC for a finite period of time, I think it would incentivize them to come together sometime during that finite period and get something done,” Clark said Friday.

A native of Cuba whose family emigrated to Pennsylvania in 1960, when he was two, Clark worked for 36 years in the medical imaging business before retiring in 2015. That same year, he was elected as Kingsport’s mayor after first joining the city’s board of mayor and alderman in 2012. Clark chose not to run for a third term in 2019 after being re-elected in 2017.

John Clark

Clark said a similar desire to let others take the reins played into his decision to leave Kingsport politics after seven years. “I’m doing this because I think I can make a positive difference in the lives of our residents in the district by improving their quality of life and also insuring a prosperous future for our region,” Clark said. “That’s the only reason I would ever run for public office.”

Clark said his business background and focus on education and workforce development leave him well-placed to help the First District match plentiful jobs (post-COVID-19) with qualified workers. He called himself “a fighter” who would take on what he frequently described as “socialist Democrats” in Congress and support President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I think this is the battle of our time, fighting socialism and making sure we neutralize Nancy Pelosi, AOC (New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) and the squad in the House of Representatives, and in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and even Joe Biden,” Clark said.

All these folks are trying to change our government. We need a fighter like me that understands what’s involved here to help President Trump fight the socialist Democrats and also help President Trump make sure that he continues with his policies, economic policies — there’s no doubt that he has produced the best economy in my lifetime.”

A pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-business conservative — like most of his 13 opponents in the Aug. 6 primary — Clark said his values and background align well with the district’s voters. The member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport has been married for more than three decades to Etta Clark, an eighth-generation Hawkins Countian, and has two grown daughters.

“I’m a family man, a public servant, I’m not a career politician, but I do know how to get things done for our citizens,” Clark said.

He lauded Trump’s trade policies and the tax reductions and deregulation that have occurred during his administration, and said Northeast Tennessee has the ingredients for a very successful economy. Those include good quality public schools, good workforce development facilities and programs, good-paying jobs in manufacturing, health care and the automotive sector, and tuition-free community college.

He said he wants to be a Congressman who works with city and county leaders throughout the district, as well as educators, employers and economic developers to enhance opportunity for people.

“We have plenty of jobs here in this area once our economy gets back to where it was,” Clark said. “The question is how do we bring our citizens to match up with our employers. And the bridge that brings those two together is called workforce development.

“We can help … people out of poverty because we have a need here, and that is that our companies need skilled workers.”

Clark is one of four candidates who filed financial reports April 15 with the Federal Election Commission. He raised nearly $100,000 from individuals in the first quarter and had total receipts of $182,020, including nearly $80,000 in personal loans to his campaign.

Clark began April with $120,535 cash on hand and he said money is going to be critical in what will be a different kind of campaign due to social distancing.

“It’s challenging right now not being able to get out there and campaign in person,” Clark said. “It requires creativity.”

He’s using tele-town halls and social media before what he said will likely be a heavy push the last couple months of the primary campaign and include direct mail and likely some television advertising — neither of which is inexpensive.

“Campaigning … and having to raise money in an environment where people are concerned about their own livelihoods and their families is very very challenging, very uncomfortable,” Clark said. “Obviously it’s not very fun, but part of our democracy is to have elected officials, and to get elected you have to connect with people, and to connect with people in this environment you have to somehow reach out to them and that costs money.”

As far as “getting things done,” Clark said he realizes that can’t happen without at least some degree of bipartisanship. He said in business, vendors and customers had very different agendas and his job was to work with customers and convince them that they could fulfill their objectives for a price that also worked for his company.

“The only way to get things done is to find common ground so I’m hoping that there are reasonable people on both sides that can come together and get something done.”