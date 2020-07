(WJHL)- Thursday marked four weeks until Tennessee’s August primary election.

On the ballot, the Republican seat for U.S. Senate.

Right now, the two front runners are Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi.

Spoke with US Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi in a one-on-one interview today.



Hear his thoughts on the federal pandemic response and the competitive GOP primary race – tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/3sRUD0mXmp — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) July 9, 2020

You can watch Kaylyn Kluck’s full interview with Dr. Sethi in the video above and see her story coming up on News Channel 11 at 6 o’clock.