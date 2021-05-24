Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Friday, May 28, is the last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 Democratic primary.
Voters will pick Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
Early voting will continue at local registrars’ offices through June 5.
Democratic Candidates for Governor
- Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
- Jennifer L. McClellan
- Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
- Lee J. Carter
- Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic Candidates for Lt. Governor
- Andria P. McClellan
- Elizabeth R. Guzman (withdrawn)
- Hala S. Ayala
- Mark H. Levine
- S. “Sam” Rasoul
- Sean A. Perryman
- Xavier JaMar Warren
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General
- Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones
- Mark R. Herring
Virginia Republicans held a convention earlier this month to nominate their candidates. Glenn Youngkin emerged as the GOP nominee for governor.