Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Friday, May 28, is the last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 Democratic primary.

Voters will pick Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Early voting will continue at local registrars’ offices through June 5.

Democratic Candidates for Governor

Jennifer D. Carroll Foy

Jennifer L. McClellan

Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax

Lee J. Carter

Terry R. McAuliffe

Democratic Candidates for Lt. Governor

Andria P. McClellan

Elizabeth R. Guzman (withdrawn)

Hala S. Ayala

Mark H. Levine

S. “Sam” Rasoul

Sean A. Perryman

Xavier JaMar Warren

Democratic Candidates for Attorney General

Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones

Mark R. Herring

Virginia Republicans held a convention earlier this month to nominate their candidates. Glenn Youngkin emerged as the GOP nominee for governor.