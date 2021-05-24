Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Friday, May 28, is the last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you for Virginia’s June 8 Democratic primary.

Voters will pick Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Early voting will continue at local registrars’ offices through June 5.

Democratic Candidates for Governor

  • Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
  • Jennifer L. McClellan
  • Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
  • Lee J. Carter
  • Terry R. McAuliffe

Democratic Candidates for Lt. Governor

  • Andria P. McClellan
  • Elizabeth R. Guzman (withdrawn)
  • Hala S. Ayala
  • Mark H. Levine
  • S. “Sam” Rasoul
  • Sean A. Perryman
  • Xavier JaMar Warren

Democratic Candidates for Attorney General

  • Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones
  • Mark R. Herring

Virginia Republicans held a convention earlier this month to nominate their candidates. Glenn Youngkin emerged as the GOP nominee for governor.

