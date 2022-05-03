ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mike Fraley defeated incumbent Dexter Lunceford in the Republican primary for Carter County sheriff.

According to unofficial election results, Fraley defeated two-term incumbent Lunceford and Elizabethton city councilman Kim Birchfield by winning 34.36% of the vote.

Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than 30 years of service.

He will face independent candidate Rocky Croy in the county general election on August 4.