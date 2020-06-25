Former Virginia state senator considering run for governor

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A former Virginia state senator from Southwest Virginia is considering a run for governor in 2021.

Bill Carrico, a Marion native, announced in 2019 he would not run for reelection in the Virginia State Senate, endorsing then-Delegate Todd Pillion.

Pillion would go on to win the election.

Thursday, Carrico told News Channel 11 that he is considering a run to lead in the Commonwealth.

“I am trying to be as careful as I can to make sure I understand all of the rules and process before any official decision is made,” Carrico said.

During his time as state senator, Carrico represented the city of Bristol and Lee, Scott, Washington and Grayson Counties. He also represented parts of Smyth, Wise and Wythe Counties.

Carrico is also a retired Virginia State Trooper.