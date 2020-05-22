Former U.S. Senator endorses Timothy Hill for Congress

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania has endorsed Timothy Hill’s congressional run.

PREVIOUS: State Rep. Timothy Hill enters Congressional race

According to a release, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum has endorsed Representative Hill’s campaign.

“I am honored to endorse a proven pro-life conservative for one of the greatest conservative areas of our country,” Santorum said. “East Tennessee deserves a Congressman who doesn’t just vote the right way but has shown they have the courage and wisdom to effectively lead. That is why I am supporting Timothy Hill for Congress. Timothy, like President Trump, is a fighter. You can be assured President Trump will have no better ally to take on Nancy Pelosi than Timothy Hill.”

Hill said he appreciates the former senator’s endorsement while he seeks to be elected to Congress.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of Rick Santorum for Congress. Like Senator Santorum I have been a tireless advocate for the rights of the unborn,” Hill said. “That’s why I championed pro-life legislation in Nashville like the Heartbeat Bill, and I’ll be the same voice in Washington, D.C.”