Former Sullivan Co. Schools superintendent Evelyn Rafalowski picks up paperwork to run for school board seat

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County Schools superintendent has picked up paperwork to run for a school board seat this year.

Evelyn Rafalowski retired as superintendent of Sullivan County Schools this past June.

She has now picked up paperwork to run for the District 1 seat currently held by Mark Ireson.

Rafalowski was re-hired by the board of education as a part-time consultant in October.

She has not yet filed the paperwork to run for the seat.

Ireson has also picked up a petition to run for re-election.