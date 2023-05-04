JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With one week left before the filing deadline, several potential candidates have picked up petitions to run for the Tennessee House District 3 seat vacated by Scotty Campbell.

Former state Rep. Timothy Hill is among them.

According to local election officials, only one candidate had filed their petition as of Thursday afternoon: Neal Kerney, who is seeking the Republican nomination.

In Sullivan County, four people had picked up petitions: Timothy Hill, Angie Stanley, and Stacy Vaughan for the Republican nomination and Lori Love for the Democratic nomination.

Hill represented District 3 from 2012 to 2020 but didn’t seek re-election during his 2020 congressional bid, which he lost to Rep. Diana Harshbarger.

In Johnson County, Michael J. Pugh has also picked up a petition while Dennis Root, who had previously picked one up, has withdrawn according to county election officials.

In Hawkins County, Justin A. Mann picked up a petition to run as an independent.

Candidates have until noon on Thursday, May 11 to file their petitions. That evening, the Johnson County Commission will hold a special meeting to pick an interim successor to fill the District 3 seat until the election.

The special primary election will be held on June 22 and the special general election on Aug. 3.

District 3 includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins, and Sulivan counties.