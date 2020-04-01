Former state rep Scotty Campbell to seek House seat

(WJHL) — Republican Scotty Campbell, who served one term as Tennessee’s Third District House representative, is seeking the seat again.

Campbell said he’s a conservative with non-negotiable core beliefs and values who believes “beyond that there are several things that are negotiable.”

Campbell quit his post as the host of the Supertalk Morning Show on WFHG 92.9 FM at the end of last week to focus on his campaign. He was elected in 2010 and didn’t run for re-election in 2012.

Timothy Hill, who captured the seat in 2012, announced last week he will run for Congress and not seek to hold his state seat as well, though that’s permitted. Neal Kerney of Kingsport, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016 for the Tennessee Senate, has also filed a petition to run in the Republican primary for the house seat.

Scotty Campbell

A Mountain City native with 20 years’ radio experience, Campbell, 36, has also served as a paramedic. He said the past several years as a talk show host have uniquely prepared him to listen to contituents’ needs and concerns in the district, which encompasses all of Johnson and portions of Sullivan and Carter counties.

“I’ve had people tell me over time that Nashville and people in politics aren’t accessible to them,” Campbell said. “I want to be that person that calls you back, that emails you back. You deserve that, and that’s all a part of my plan because this is about the people of Northeast Tennessee.”

Campbell served on the Finance, Ways and Means and the Health and Human Services committees during his house term and said he’d be interested in the same roles if elected.

“I think that’s an important one for this region,” Campbell said of the health and human services committee. “I think that would be helpful in terms of the communication and the delivery of health care here in the Tri-Cities.”

Policy-wise, Campbell said he’s a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and of pro-life issues. Beyond that, he said he’s willing to work with anyone in state government to address issues for the region and the state .

“I’m a Republican too, but there are other people I know want their voice heard. They deserve that as Tennesseans, they deserve that as Northeast Tennesseans.”

Representatives from both parties are dealing with unprecedented challenges, Campbell said.

“We have never seen the type of economic impact that we are seeing today, where a lot of Northeast Tennessee families and people across the state frankly are hurting because of COVID 19 and because of the changes that has caused to business.”

Because of that, he said committees such as Finance, Ways and Means will be particularly important.

“There are going to be a lot of questions going forward about revenue and about spending in Nashville, I’m sure, in the Tennessee general assembly because of COVID 19 and the pandemic.”

Campbell said hosting the radio show has allowed him to meet many people from around the region, and to sharpen his listening skills. He said he chose from the beginning, “not to be one of those talk show hosts that talks non stop.”

Despite the show’s success, he said returning to politics is the right move for him.

“Talking and listening can only do so much. It’s that voting, it’s that connection with other members and so many other factors involved in the process. I’m really good at it and I want the people to trust me to take care of business for them.”

Campbell, who attended Cumberland University, said his work for former House Speaker Kent Williams and a GOP state senator, combined with his previous term, gives him a combination of “an inside look and a local perspective that I think will serve us well.”

Campbell owns rental properties and said he’s been preparing financially for a potential return to politics. He said he believes he can balance the demands of that work with legislative service.

His campaign has a website, scottycampbell.com, a Twitter page, scottyison, and a Facebook page, Scotty On The Radio.