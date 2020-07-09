Former Southwest Virginia state senator launches new PAC

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – A former Southwest Virginia state senator, who is considering a run for governor, has launched a new political action committee.

In a press release, former Senator Bill Carrico announced the formation of the Secure VA PAC.

The announcement comes after he confirmed to News Channel 11 in June that he was considering running to become the Virginia GOP’S candidate for governor.

According to the release, the “PAC will work to improve public safety, safeguard Constitutional rights, and improve education.”

“Our goal is to solve the problems facing Virginia using conservative strategies and commonsense ideas that will provide security for all Virginians. That’s more than just public safety,” Carrico said.

Carrico said he decided to start the PAC following the “leftward shift by Virginia elected officials.”

“When elected Virginia leaders call to ‘de-fund the police,’ allow dangerous criminals to get out of jail early, and attack our Constitutional rights, something has gone terribly wrong,” he said. “It is incumbent on all of us to help right the ship before any more permanent damage is done to this Commonwealth we all love.”

