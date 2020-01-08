Breaking News
Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark officially announces campaign for Congress

John and Etta Clark

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark has officially thrown his hat into the ring for Congress out of the First District in Tennessee.

“I’m very, very excited about this opportunity, I really believe it’s the experience of a lifetime for all of us,” Clark said, with his wife, Etta, as he officially announced his candidacy for Congress at Braeden’s Barbeque and Catering in Kingsport.

“So, this morning I’ve been working with our wonderful federal election commission to register our campaign so that we are on the books, and we are out there now, running,” he said.

Clark said Tuesday that attracting local jobs, improving healthcare, increasing economic development, and preserving the freedoms outlined in the Constitution will be at the forefront of his campaign message to locals.

“At the end of the day, what I want you to leave with is that I am all in, I’m invested in the First District,” Clark said. “I’m going to do my best to win, I’m going to work as hard as I can, I’m going to be out there.”

Clark was born in Cuba, moving to the U.S. when he was just 2-years-old, officially become a United States citizen when he was 12.

“The campaign starts right now,” he said Tuesday. “We can do really well.”

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the US House race in Tennessee is April 2. The Tennessee Democratic and Republican primaries are on Aug. 6.

