Former Johnson City mayor Darden among 12 who’ve filed petitions for Congressional primary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Steve Darden, an attorney and former Johnson City mayor, announced today that his qualifying petition for the open First District Congressional seat has been filed and certified.

Darden is among 12 Republicans with filed, certified petitions as of Wednesday morning according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The primary is Aug. 6.

“I’m running to work with my neighbors in the First District to make life better from Mountain City through the Lakeway area and the lower end,” Darden said in a news release. “We’re going through a hard time, but we’ll get through it as a region and as a nation, learn some lessons in the process, and recover. We’re Tennesseans, we’re Americans. That’s what we do.”

Darden said he had sufficient signatures (25 are required) prior to the COVID-19 outbreak led to social distancing. “I expect to spend a lot of time on the telephone, e-mail, text and social media reaching out to voters in the coming weeks,” he said.

In his release, Darden urged Northeast Tennesseans to look for ways to help others during the COVID-19 crisis, and to be grateful that essential services such as power, water, grocery stores and mail delivery remain operative.

Other Republicans who have filed petitions include Jay Adkins (Elizabethton; Phil Arlinghaus (Seymour); Richard Baker (Johnson City); John Clark (Kingsport); Rusty Crowe (Johnson City); Chad Fleenor (Gray); Diana Harshbarger (Kingsport); David Hawk (Greeneville); Timothy Hill (Bluff City); Carter Quillen (Elizabethton); and Nichole Williams (Kingsport).