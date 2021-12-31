Former Johnson City mayor could vie for county commission seat; two in running for open clerk post

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, who ran unsuccessfully for Washington County Mayor in 2018, has picked up an election petition to run in the May 3, 2022 Republican primary for the 10th District seat of the Washington County Commission currently held by Phil Carriger.

Tomita is the only person to have picked up a petition for the seat but several other commission districts appear set to have competitive races as does the election to succeed outgoing County Clerk Kathy Storey.

Completed petitions to qualify for the primary are due Feb. 17. The list is being updated each weekday and posted on the Washington County Election Commission’s website, which is a new feature added since Dana Jones was named as Election Commissioner.

Storey, first elected in 2010, announced she would not seek a fourth term.

The general election is Aug. 4.

Cheryl Storey, who is Kathy Storey’s deputy clerk, has picked up a petition for the seat as has Fourth District County Commissioner Danny Edens. Edens is serving his fourth term as a county commissioner.

All three people who vied for the appointed Washington County Sheriff’s position after Ed Graybeal retired in September have picked up papers. Keith Sexton, who was appointed to the remainder of Graybeal’s term, Leighta Laitinen, who was Graybeal’s chief deputy, and former DEA agent Michael Templeton are in the running for that post.

Countywide officeholders who have picked up petitions but face no current opposition for either the Republican primary or the general election include Grandy, who is completing his first term, first-term County Trustee Rick Storey, Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman and Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes.

Downes has already turned in her petition with the required number of signatures.

Tomita, who served on both the Johnson City and Washington County commissions simultaneously, ran third in a close Republican primary for county mayor in 2018. Grandy finished just 158 votes ahead of fellow county commissioner Mark Ferguson in that race, with Tomita about 1,500 votes behind Ferguson.

People who have picked up petitions for county commission seats include:

Richard Tucker, for the First District seat currently held by Steve Light. Light has not picked up a petition.

Marty Johnson, Jason Day and Billy Austin, for the Second District seat held by Kent Harris, who has announced he isn’t running again. Johnson and Day are Republicans and Austin is an independent.

Jerome Fitzgerald, for the Third District seat he currently holds.

Josh Edens and Todd Hensley for the Fourth District seat being vacated by Danny Edens. Hensley has been a county commissioner previously.

Bryan Davenport for the Fifth District seat he currently holds.

Greg Matherly for the Sixth District seat he currently holds. Matherly is the commission chairman.

Former commissioners Larry England and Sam Phillips for the Seventh District seat currently held by Larry Cate. Cate hasn’t picked up a petition.

Incumbent Freddie Malone and Scott Keith Holly for the Eight District seat. Holly is an independent and wouldn’t run until the general election.

Incumbent Suzy Williams for her Ninth District seat.

Tomita for the Tenth District seat.

Incumbent Jodi Jones for the Eleventh District seat. Jones is the only person out of all offices so far who would run in the Democratic primary.

Incumbents Ken Huffine and Jim Wheeler for the Thirteenth and Fourteenth district seats.

Mark Rice for the 15th District seat that has been held by Mike Ford, who died earlier this week.

No one has picked up a petition for the 12th District seat currently held by Robbie Tester.