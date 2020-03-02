Former Johnson City mayor announces bid for Congress

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden on Monday announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress and will compete in the Republican primary on August 6.

Darden is seeking the seat currently filled by longtime Congressman Phil Roe.

“I am a conservative Republican seeking the nomination to become our next Congressman,” Darden said in the release. “I want to serve in Congress for a very simple reason: To make life better for the people of the 1st Congressional District, which I consider to be the best place to live, work, worship and raise a family in our great nation.”

Darden graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville where he received his undergraduate degree in Accounting and was named a Torchbearer, the release said. He earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The release stated that Darden was born in Johnson City, educated in its schools and graduated from Science Hill High School. He is a lifelong member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

“Together with Anne, my wife and partner of 30 years, we have built a great life and are blessed to have two adult children, Katie and Gus. Both Anne and I come from many generations of patriotic Tennesseans who have fought in our wars, worked and raised their children here, and served their community. My mother’s parents immigrated to the USA from Eastern Europe and settled in Greeneville where they became citizens, built a business, and lived the American Dream. I learned a lot from my immediate family and rather amazing ancestors, and know they will be cheering me on every step of the way,” he said in the release.

“Dad opened a small restaurant, the Rainbow Corner, when he returned from World War II in 1946, and Mom spent her career with the Social Security Administration. My brother Bill and I both started washing dishes at the restaurant when we were young. We learned what it meant to serve others at an early age and it turned out to be great training in many other ways too,” Darden recalled in the release.

For 34 years, Darden has practiced law with Hunter, Smith & Davis, a Kingsport-based regional firm that also has a Johnson City office, the release listed. He has mostly practiced labor and employment law and is also a Listed Rule 31 Mediator.

“My negotiating and mediation skills are badly needed to help address the dysfunction and swamp culture that remain ingrained in Washington,” Darden said in the release.

In his second term as the firm’s Managing Partner, Darden stated “I’ve been fortunate to work with many passionate, hard-working and community-minded women and men throughout my career. My law practice, in which I have represented and advised businesses and individuals throughout the region, and my prior local office and other activities make me well prepared to make a full-time commitment to public service. As part-owner of the firm, especially as its managing partner, I understand the challenges that business owners face.”

Darden emphasized in the release: “I support President Trump and look forward to working with him and his administration during his second term. I want to make sure our entire district benefits following his re-election.”

He served from 2001-2011 on the Johnson City Commission, including terms as Mayor and Vice-Mayor.

“Along with Congressman Roe and other commissioners with whom we served, I made a lot of sound decisions that have helped make the City, County, and region better. Things like getting our financial house in order, school funding and renovation, conversion of methane gas from the landfill to energy, creation of parks and other public spaces including the Tweetsie Trail, and elimination of flooding downtown so that investors would bring their money and jobs to the community. I was also a successful hands-on recruiter of industry. These are things that I don’t just talk about, but can point to as tangible evidence of my service,” Darden stated in the release.

“I’m very excited about this race. For people who don’t yet know me, I hope we get acquainted soon. There’s a future out there and I hope to help accomplish some truly game-changing things, on the same level as our Congressmen have done in the past, such as our regional airport, interstate highways, and the med school at ETSU. I truly care about individuals, so we will provide constituent service to equal or exceed that provided by Congressmen Reece, Quillen, Jenkins, Davis and Roe,” Darden said. “I intend to continue Congressman Roe’s great work, especially with veterans and on mental health issues,” he added.

“Our Founders gave us a great legacy. In the Preamble to the Constitution, they established a government ‘to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.’ That’s a sacred opportunity but also a solemn trust. I’m ready to help bring better jobs here and to preserve our quality of life. Some want to turn to a failed socialist system, but I intend to show our young people why our country’s governmental and economic systems are the best in the world,” Darden said.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the US House race in Tennessee is April 2. The Tennessee Democratic and Republican primaries are on Aug. 6.

