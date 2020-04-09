Former JC mayor, Congressional candidate Darden cites relational skills, local government record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A mix of mediation and business skills, a refusal to cater to special interests and a track record of success as a city official leave him best qualified to represent Tennessee’s First Congressional District, Republican candidate Steve Darden said Thursday.

One of the first candidates to announce after six-term incumbent Phil Roe announced he’d retire in early January, Darden is an attorney and partner with Hunter, Smith and Davis (HSD). He served 10 years on the Johnson City Commission starting in 2001, including a stint as mayor.

Speaking on the Tweetsie Trail, Darden pointed to it as an “enduring symbol of what public-private partnerships can accomplish” and something that has benefited two cities (Johnson City and Elizabethton) and two counties (Washington and Carter).

The 60-year-old Johnson City native said the trail, one of a number of accomplishments which began or were completed during his decade serving — part of it with Roe — helped set the Johnson City area up to prosper.

Steve Darden talks with a potential voter on the Tweetsie Trail.

Along with his professional track record, which has centered around employment law, Darden said his skills as a mediator can serve the First District well.

“I have a skill set that’s been developed through the board rooms and courtrooms of Northeast Tennessee through 34 years,” Darden said. “I’m a mediator as well, so I can staunchly advocate for a position, but also have the ability as a mediator to try and bring people together and build consensus.”

Darden filed to oppose State rRepresentative Micah Van Huss in 2016 but didn’t turn in his qualifying. At that time, he said Thursday, he was caring for aging parents and acting as managing partner at HSD.

His father died soon after, and Darden’s mother passed away in December. Bill Argabrite, who is treasurer for Darden’s campaign, moved back into the managing partner role. Those changes, he said, “freed me up to spend that much time away from Johnson City, which of course the Congressional office requires.”

In addition to his mediation skills, Darden cited his business background. He specializes in labor and employment law, which he said sets him apart from the other candidates. He’s also guided the creation of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership.

“Our business provides a livelihood for about 50 families,” Darden said. “I think those things combined with the record I have in government demonstrate that I really am a difference maker, and I’ve made a difference in everything I’ve ever really done in my life, and I’ll do that as a U.S. Congressman.”

That background also would make him a natural fit for committees like judiciary, budget and commerce. He said his accounting background proved highly valuable when he took city office in 2001 and Johnson City’s finances needed an overhaul. During his tenure, the city built a large fund balance.

Yes to principled compromise, no to special interests

Darden said he’s gotten to know people from across the district through his legal work and he’s “gained valuable insights from that.” In Washington, the self-proclaimed “relationship guy” would continue forging relationships — with the president, Republican colleagues, Democratic representatives and the regional and local elected leaders around the First.

“It is important to be able to … listen and learn from one another and try to persuade folks to your position, and also when appropriate to do things in a bipartisan way,” Darden said.

“We’re not sent there to serve special interests, we’re not sent there to serve only the interests of a political party, we’re there to serve the citizens of the United States of America and specifically those of this Congressional district.”

Serving the district’s citizens means bringing opportunity, Darden said, and that requires an “ambassador” for Northeast Tennessee.

“I think I’ll be a very good face of this district to publicize our region and all of its wonderful attributes to people who may not know much about us … I want to be the ambassador to help bring things here that will help the folks in our region, because we do have a lot of needs.”

A customer service-driven conservative

A lifelong Methodist, Darden has been married to the former Anne Spurrell for 30 years. They have a 27-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old son.

“I’m a pro-life candidate and the Second Amendment is safe with me as are all the other amendments to the U.S. Constitution and the rest of its contents,” Darden said.

His maternal grandparents were naturalized U.S. citizens from Albania and he remembers his grandmother late in life not speaking real clear English but being able “to say with unmistakable clarity, ‘God Bless America.'”

Darden said he believes that securing the nation’s border is “a no-brainer,” but said that leaves “a population of folks who are here in the nation who need to be addressed as well.”

“As far as immigration policy moving forward, we need to encourage talented people from other countries to come here and build lives and build careers, because that’s what our country was built on.”

Darden praised Roe’s record of constituent services, saying the Congressman had given attention to the needs of each county within the district. Darden’s brother, Bill, works for Roe.

“Continuity is the word I would put on it because I intend to provide very bit as responsive customer service and constituent service as what the folks here have been used to.”

While he doesn’t have the ability to self-fund what will surely be an expensive campaign, Darden said he’s been encouraged by the level of donations he’s received. “I plan to do what I need to do to get my message out,” he said.

Darden said the 10 and 12-year runs First District Representatives Bill Jenkins (1996-2006) and Roe (2008-present) have had are reasonable terms of office that he wouldn’t anticipate exceeding.

“I have been very blessed in my life, with the family I’ve had, with the career I’ve had, with the law firm I’ve been affiliated with, and so now after having practiced law for nearly 35 years, I’m ready to make the transition and give the remainder of my productive years to the people of the First Congressional District.”

Darden’s website is stevedarden.com.