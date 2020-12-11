Former Governor Terry McAuliffe holds roundtable with Bristol VA educators

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe held a virtual roundtable with Bristol, V.A. educators Friday morning.

McAuliffe and educators discussed improvements they are hoping to see in the school system in the future.

Educators highlighted issues they saw in their schools, including lack of internet access, low teacher pay and a need for more career-based learning options.

On Wednesday, McAuliffe announced his plan to seek a second term as Virginia governor.

McAuliffe’s campaign focuses on education, and if elected, he plans to raise teacher pay.

“We’re the dead last in the country on average teacher pay,” McAuliffe said. “It’s a disgrace.”