Former broadcaster Scotty Campbell wins GOP primary for TN House District 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scotty Campbell has won the Republican primary in Tennessee House District 3.

Campbell is running for the seat being vacated by Republican state Rep. Timothy Hill, who decided not to run for re-election during his bid for Congress.

Campbell has held this seat before. He was elected representative of District 3 in 2010 but didn’t run for re-election after his first term.

The Mountain City native is the former host of the Supertalk Morning Show on WFHG 92.9 FM. He says his 20 years of broadcasting experience has prepared him to listen to the needs of the people in the district.

He also has experience as a paramedic.

Campbell will run unopposed in the general election in November.

District 3 includes all of Johnson County and part of Carter and Sullivan counties.