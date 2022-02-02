Former assistant DA Finney alone in race after Baldwin retirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Steve Finney, a onetime assistant district attorney who’s practiced criminal defense law for the past 17 years currently faces no opposition in the race to become the 1st Judicial District’s top prosecutor after current DA Ken Baldwin’s retirement announcement.

Finney, who spent 14 years as an assistant DA under David Crockett and Joe Crumley, said he’s been interested in someday serving as the district attorney for his home region for years. His first test if anyone else submits a petition would be in the May 3 Republican Primary. The general election is Aug. 4.

Steve Finney

“I just felt that it was time,” Finney, who pulled an election petition Jan. 4 and submitted it Jan. 14, said. Baldwin, a former colleague, had pulled a petition Jan. 10 but announced Tuesday he wouldn’t seek election. Baldwin has been the DA since being appointed following the sudden death of Tony Clark in 2018.

District attorneys in Tennessee are elected to eight-year terms. The 1st Judicial District encompasses Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties along with Finney’s home county of Carter.

A graduate of Hampton High School and East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s in political science, Finney received his law degree from the University of Memphis. He has a 23-year-old daughter who is in veterinary school and a son in high school.

Finney praised Baldwin’s tenure in the top job. “Ken’s a good man,” he said. “I’m glad he’s going to enjoy his retirement.”

The aspiring DA said he’ll run his campaign on three major platforms — communication, commitment and experience. He said it’s essential that the DA’s office maintain strong communication with area law enforcement and with the community.

“I worked with law enforcement a lot (as a prosecutor) prior to charges being filed,” Finney said.

He said he’d like to see assistant DA’s on site during investigations and available when investigators are interviewing people in cases or seeking search warrants.

“You’re sitting with investigators with a lot of experience and it’s a group effort,” Finney said.

As for commitment, Finney said “it’s not an 8 to 5 job, nor is it for the assistants,” adding that was one reason he refrained from running for DA before entering private practice with now-deceased defense attorney Mark Slagle.

Finney absorbed Slagle’s clients after his death and said his experience includes a significant amount of work in federal court — something he said would be valuable in the DA role.

“Knowing which cases should go to federal court and which ones should stay in state court is an expertise I can bring no one down in Jonesborough (in the office) has,” he said.

Finally, Finney said he would hope to seek grants and other funding so assistants in the office can take advanced courses and certification work in advanced prosecution topics. He said he benefited from several such courses as an assistant when the late Joe Crumley was DA.

“That’s something I want for the assistants,” he said. “It made a world of difference in my career.”