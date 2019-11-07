Final ballots counted in Buchanan County

Breaking News
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Election officials finished counting 283 ballots in Buchanan County on Thursday after a civil case delayed officials from counting them.

The absentee ballots were counted Thursday after a judge dismissed the case on Wednesday.

The uncounted ballots left the results of some races in the balance, including the sheriff’s race.

With all votes counted, John C. McLanahan was elected sheriff, Robbie Cline II was elected to the school board in the Knox District, and Trey Adkins was elected to the Board of Supervisors in the Knox District.

Member Board of Supervisors (KNOX DISTRICT)

CandidateVotes
Pamela Tester Wilson
585
Trey Adkins
804

Member School Board (KNOX DISTRICT)

CandidateVotes
Edna G. Endicott
352
Robbie E. Cline II
519
James C. Rife
292

Sheriff (BUCHANAN COUNTY)

CandidateVotes
C. Ray Foster
3,152
John C. McClanahan
3,363
Randall H. Lester
734

