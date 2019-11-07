Final ballots counted in Buchanan County

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Election officials finished counting 283 ballots in Buchanan County on Thursday after a civil case delayed officials from counting them.

The absentee ballots were counted Thursday after a judge dismissed the case on Wednesday.

RELATED » Voter Registrar: 283 ballots that were part of Buchanan County injunction case to be counted Thursday

The uncounted ballots left the results of some races in the balance, including the sheriff’s race.

With all votes counted, John C. McLanahan was elected sheriff, Robbie Cline II was elected to the school board in the Knox District, and Trey Adkins was elected to the Board of Supervisors in the Knox District.

(App Users: Click here to view results.)

Member Board of Supervisors (KNOX DISTRICT)

Candidate Votes Pamela Tester Wilson

585 Trey Adkins

804

Member School Board (KNOX DISTRICT)

Candidate Votes Edna G. Endicott

352 Robbie E. Cline II

519 James C. Rife

292

Sheriff (BUCHANAN COUNTY)

Candidate Votes C. Ray Foster

3,152 John C. McClanahan

3,363 Randall H. Lester

734

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Click here for the latest election news and results.