Felons convicted out-of-state fight to restore voting rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voter rights advocates have filed a lawsuit in Tennessee demanding that top election officials allow people to participate in elections if they’ve had their voting rights restored after being convicted of a felony out of state.

The Campaign Legal Center submitted the complaint Wednesday on behalf of two residents who have both been convicted of a felony outside of Tennessee and have since had their voting rights restored in the state of their conviction.

The complaint names Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Attorney General William Slattery as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court.