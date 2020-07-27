Fact check: Harshbarger paints opponent Darden as ‘former Democrat’ who defended cuts to police, raised taxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new television ad released Sunday by the Diana Harshbarger campaign claims one of her opponents is a “former Democrat” who raised taxes, suggested raising other taxes, and “defended cuts to the police” while he was a local mayor.

As part of its fact-checking series, News Channel 11 researched the claims in the 15-second spot that attacks former Johnson City mayor Steve Darden. The victim of negative ads herself, Kingsport pharmacist Harshbarger has gone on the offensive against four of her opponents over the past week.

“Steve Darden is a former Democrat who loves higher taxes,” the ad narrator says. “He increased property taxes. New school? You pay a new tax — but defended cuts to the police. Steve Darden — he’ll make you pay.”

Steve Darden

Harshbarger’s campaign referred News Channel 11 to several articles from the Johnson City Press published during 2001 Darden’s first year on the Johnson City Commission. They also sent a screen shot showing Darden’s voting record — filled with orange marks for Republican votes and one blue mark for the 2008 presidential primary.

For his part, Darden countered the claims and also said he would continue to refrain from running negative ads.

“A lot of people have run fear-based campaigns and I think people are kind of worn out with that, and they certainly don’t consider leaders like me to get into that,” Darden said. “Folks like the fact that I’m emphasizing my professional approach and my approach to problem solving.”

Darden the democrat?

Darden discussed his 2008 presidential primary vote early in the campaign. He said he joined numerous Republicans who heeded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s call in the so-called “Operation Chaos” to cross party lines and vote for Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama.

Monday Darden had this to say about the matter: “I’ve been active in Republican party for a number of years including serving with high praise for last year when we reorganized the party locally,” Darden said.

Fact check: Darden voted for a Democrat in at least one presidential primary. That doesn’t make him a ‘former Democrat. This claim is misleading.

Raising taxes?

Diana Harshbarger

Harshbarger’s campaign referred us to a June 30, 2001 article in the Press about Johnson City’s passage of a budget for fiscal year 2002. Approved less than two months after Darden began what would become a 10-year run on the city commission, the budget did include a significant property tax increase of 28 cents.

The increase, which State of Tennessee records show brought the rate from $1.87 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.15, was approved on a split vote of 3-2. Darden told the Press according to the article that he supported the increase because it would help the city progress.

“It does the things people expect us to do,” Darden said at the time. “The tax increase will fund education, roads, vehicles for police and fire departments, modest pay increases for city employees and improvements at Freedom Hall that are well overdue.”

Fact check: Darden did “raise property taxes,” joining two fellow city commissioners in a split vote to raise taxes during his first weeks on the commission. This claim is accurate.

Taxes for schools?

Harshbarger’s campaign referenced a June 5, 2001 story “New school would take tax ballot.” The year on that date was actually incorrect, but the Press did publish such a story on June 5, 2003.

The story covered discussion about a school facilities study undertaken for the city’s board of education. In it, Darden is paraphrased as saying that building new city elementary and high schools “could require another sales tax increase referendum like the 1994 People’s Education Plan.”

That plan raised the local option sales tax rate by a quarter cent. However, Johnson City’s leaders did not raise taxes for schools at any point after that planning session, nor did News Channel 11 find any evidence that Darden ever advocated for such an increase.

“We had some major school expansion projects during my tenure and those were not funded by sales tax, that’s for sure,” Darden said Monday. Rather, he said, money for upgrades came from the city’s share of Washington County property tax funds when the county opted to build new schools in 2007.

Fact check: Darden did not advocate for any new taxes to help fund school construction. This claim is misleading, bordering on false.

Defended cuts to the police?

The Harshbarger campaign provided an incorrect headline for the Dec. 20, 2001 article related to this claim, but the closest we can come to identifying what might qualify as a related article was headlined “Safety personnel to be on hand as city ponders cuts.”

That article reported on changes city commissioners were considering to plug a $2.2 million shortfall to the city employees’ insurance plan. It also referenced belt-tightening measures that had occurred during that year that included increases in the amount employees had to pay as a share of their insurance.

Finally, the article noted that earlier that month officials had presented a plan to cut more than 20 full-time city employees, including five police officers.

Darden responded to this allegation Monday by saying that he hadn’t defended cuts to the police and pointed to a video endorsement from John Lowry, who was police chief during his tenure.

“He basically says that anytime they needed anything for the police he got it, and in one particular instance came to me personally because he knew that I would understand his needs and would go to bat for them,” Darden said.

Fact check: We could find no evidence that Darden defended cuts to the police. It is clear that even after a tax increase just months before, Johnson City was in the throes of a difficult fiscal situation in 2001. Evidence for Darden “defending cuts to the police” is missing, at least in the citation provided.