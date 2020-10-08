Facebook write-in ‘campaign’ in Jonesborough mayoral race gaining traction; state law won’t allow her to serve

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town of Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest is running unopposed for another term. With less than a month until election day, one man is starting a campaign to have people write-in another candidate.

“It’s kind of more of a protest vote…in the sense that he is running unopposed. He’s going to be elected no matter what we do but we can at least say to him ‘We don’t agree with necessarily the way that you’re doing things,'” says Nathan Gross, the author of the Facebook “campaign” to write-in Katelyn Yarbrough for mayor of Jonesborough against Vest. “As a small business owner, she has an interest in the community.”

Katelyn Yarbrough owns the Eureka Inn in downtown Jonesborough with her husband.

“I had a random message from a friend a couple of mornings ago asking if I would be okay with him telling his friends to write me in because we’re not happy with our incumbent mayor. I of course said ‘Yes’ and admitted that I always write myself in,” Yarbrough said. “There are people that are ready to step up and serve all of our community members and not just those who agree with their way of thinking.”

Among being active in the Junior League and serving in several other capacities in the community, she is also the chairwoman for the New Generation Freedom Fighters, the group behind several protests across the Tri-Cities bringing awareness to racial injustice.

“Hopefully it’s a very loud wake-up call to our town leadership that we’re not just going to write your name down because you’re the incumbent and running unopposed,” she said. “It’s an unbiased seat, so if you are the mayor, you should be putting out messages on your personal Facebook that… [are] unifying and more community-driven messages…and it’s just not that way.”

Both Yarbrough and Gross expressed issue with Vest’s social media use on his personal page.

“I would like for him to change the way he operates on social media…particularly espousing he was for the Town of Jonesborough in reference to being a little bit conservative [and] particularly in references to his support for President Trump and other figures that may be more controversial,” Gross said. “I think it’s time for newer leadership and I think in particular some people that reflect the community as a whole.”

Tennessee state statute says that anyone trying to be elected by write-in ballot must give notice to the county election commission 50 days before the election. She would have had to file with the Washington County Election Commission before September 14th at noon.

“It would be throwing a vote away…that she does not even qualify to be a write-in candidate,” Vest said. “There are some people in Johnson City that would disagree with some of the stances we have here in Jonesborough and that’s probably brought this on.”

Vest said he wasn’t surprised that the movement was started.

“We’ve got a brand new school approved for the town of Jonesborough, that’s going to impact us positively for the next 30-40 years. We’ve got a senior center that’s in one of the top 100 in the country. We’ve got the lowest tax rate probably in the state,” Vest said. “We support our law enforcement, we support our public safety and I think that’s a driving force behind a lot of this.”

Although Yarbrough knows that she couldn’t accept the position even if she receives more votes than Vest, she hopes this causes change as she thinks the mayor should be “more attentive” to the community.

“Lots of projects and ideas here in town kind of get pushed to the wayside that need some more attention. I think that having a better ear to the ground with community members and the shop owners and the youth that’s in our community,” she said.

Along with requiring equity and bias training for town staff, she would like to see certain projects within the town, like the Jackson Theatre, move forward faster. She would also hope to clear up confusion within the town’s charter.

“It’s written and amended several times over and so the money being given to our wonderful police officers here in the community…that caused a lot of issue in the town of whether or not that was appropriate. They allowed it of course but there is no clear answer to whether that was something that should have been allowed or not,” she said.

Yarbrough is referring to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church recognizing officials with the Jonesborough Department of Public Safety and giving them $1,000 each back in July.

“Katelyn didn’t have any issues with it [at the time] I don’t think or at least she didn’t express them,” Vest said. “Some of the people behind her I think had some issues with that and made some accusations I think toward the church and really toward our board that was unwarranted.”

There are five people running for alderman in the Town of Jonesborough, only two seats are open this election. Yarbrough said she thought about running but decided not to when Terry Countermine, one of the incumbents, decided to run again. She also is endorsing Adam Dixon.