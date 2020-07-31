Exclusive poll: Congressional race tightens – Crowe, Harshbarger neck and neck, Gapp sees biggest gain

The First Congressional primary is neck and neck according to a new poll,

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee First Congressional District Republican primary is looking like a real horse race according to a poll conducted for News Channel 11.

The Spry Strategies poll — with identical questions and parameters to one taken a month earlier — shows State Sen. Rusty Crowe (Johnson City) and Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger in a virtual dead heat — with four additional candidates within the margin of error.

“It’s going to be very tight,” Spry CEO Ryan Burrell said Friday. “I think it’s going to be three candidates within the error of margin and a fourth, or fifth, kind of nipping at their heels.”

Only 7.2 percentage points separate sixth-place John Clark, a former Kingsport mayor, (8.9) from Crowe (16.1). A full 14.3 percent of respondents remain undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. The 665 likely voters who completed surveys via random sample conducted by “IVR” (Interactive Voice Response), live caller and online mobile interviews came from a potential field of 23,677 voters.

This chart shows which candidates gained and lost ground compared to a late June poll that used the same questions and methodology.

Spry’s parameters limited outreach to people who voted in at least three of five Republican primaries in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018, plus voters who first registered between May 1, 2018 and June 20, 2020.

The biggest positive mover was Knoxville physician Dr. Josh Gapp, who saw his support climb from 5.9 percent in the June poll to 11.7 percent, good for third. Gapp has spent more than $1 million of his own money in the campaign, second in self-funding behind Harshbarger.

Neither Gapp nor Harshbarger has ever held political office. Between them they’ve put more than $2.5 million of self-funding into the race.

“I’ll give them credit, for a candidate that is outside of the district they’re doing a pretty good job,” Burrell said of Gapp’s campaign. “People have obviously underestimated him a little bit.”

Diana Harshbarger and Timothy Hill saw the largest swings in their net favorability margins.

Harshbarger fell the most, from 22.4 percent a month ago to 15.8 percent, and saw her favorability margin plummet from a plus 33.5 to a negative 13.

Crowe’s support has held very steady throughout 2020, and he saw his share rise from 14.0 percent in June to 16.1 percent.

“Rusty would be the candidate to beat in my mind because he’s been very steady,” Burrell said.

Timothy Hill was fourth after losing almost a percentage point and had 10.4 percent support. Like Harshbarger, he saw his favorability margin take a tumble — from positive 16.4 to negative 3.8.

The drop came despite a nearly $900,000 funding boost when the economically conservative PAC Club for Growth endorsed him and funded a slate of pro-Hill ads and attack ads against several opponents.

“The surprise for me was that Hill did not take a bigger jump,” Burrell said. “However, Club for Growth doesn’t mean as much to Tennessee voters as it does voters in … some other southern states. It’s less impactful certainly than an NRA endorsement.”

Two former mayors, Steve Darden of Johnson City and John Clark of Kingsport, both moved up to within potential striking distance — Clark from 5.0 percent to 8.9 percent and Darden from 5.9 percent to 9.3 percent.

“I think Clark and Darden have positioned themselves to be a factor on election day,” Burrell said.

Going negative a double-edged sword?

Burrell said the attack ads that have run against Harshbarger, Hill, Crowe, Clark and Darden may or may not have hurt those candidates — and those who produce such ads may suffer a backlash.

Crowe, Darden and Clark have refrained from producing negative ads, while Gapp has produced at least one but not yet been the subject of one. Harshbarger and Hill have hit and been hit.

Burrell said Crowe’s campaign team may have thought twice about going negative after seeing their gubernatorial candidate in the 2018 primary, Randy Boyd, get into a negative ad tussle with Diane Black.

“Crowe’s team has likely learned a lesson from the Randy Boyd race in which they got drawn into a knockdown drag out with Diane (Black) and it allowed Bill Lee to kind of split the seam,” Burrell said. “They’re learning some lessons and not getting drawn into a big fight.”