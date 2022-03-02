JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters have the opportunity to submit early ballots at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) beginning April 18.

Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate in early voting April 18-22 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Student Center, according to a release.

“We are so excited to give ETSU students the opportunity to cast their ballot on-campus this year,” said Joy Fulkerson, director of Leadership and Civic Engagement, in a release from the university. “It’s a natural complement to our work of providing students with the tools and resources to register to vote, confirm their voter registration status, determine how and where to vote, understand what is on their ballot and pledge to vote. I look forward to our continuing to increase student voter participation at ETSU.”

During the 2021-2022 season, ETSU earned the title of a Voter Friendly Campus designation. The release revealed that ETSU’s report from the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education showed student voting increased from 46.8% in 2016 to 64.3% in 2020.

ETSU leaders attributed the overall 17.5% increase in student voting to efforts led by the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement as well as the student-led ETSU Votes initiative.

The site will also be open July 18-22 and Oct. 24-28, respective to early voting periods.

“We are thrilled to have ETSU serve as an early voting site for Washington County,” said Washington County Election Commission Administrator of Elections Dana Jones in a release. “What a wonderful opportunity this is for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the larger community. We know when people can cast their ballot in familiar places, more voters vote.”

For more information regarding the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement or to learn more about ETSU’s new early voting site, contact Fulkerson by emailing fulkersj@etsu.edu or call 423-439-8328.