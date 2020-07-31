ETSU, League of Women Voters partnering to host voting information event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those of you who would like to learn more about the voting process before casting your ballot, local groups are here to help.

East Tennessee State University is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee to host a voting info session.

It’s called “Your Vote Is Your Voice.”

“It’s just again an opportunity for us to share with members of the community about dates and deadlines and tools and resources that they can employ both for the August 6 primary, but more importantly moving up into the November election,” said ETSU Leadership and Civic Engagement Assistant Director Joy Fulkerson.

The virtual meeting and interactive workshop is set for Sunday, August 2 at 2 p.m.

To request the Zoom information for the event, email LWV.NETN@gmail.com.