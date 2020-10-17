ETSU Conservative Coalition raising funds to bring Ben Shapiro to campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Conservative Coalition President Nate Boccarossa told News Channel 11 Friday that the group will take donations in efforts to raise money to bring Conservative podcast host and political commentator Ben Shapiro to speak on ETSU’s campus.

According to Boccarossa, it would cost $10,000 for Shapiro to travel to ETSU and speak about the current political climate in the U.S.

“What’s going on in our country right now is just crazy with all the socialist policies being pushed forth in academia, and we think it’s imperative that students listen to a different perspective when it comes to liberal versus conservative ideology and views,” Bocccarossa said.

The ETSU Conservative Coalition will attempt to raise these funds in part at the President Trump Parade happening on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The parade will leave from Sullivan East Middle School at 11 a.m., and several hundred people are expected to show.