GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County supervisor who is facing multiple felony charges, including election fraud, cleared the first step in his bid for re-election, this time as a Republican.

Supervisor Trey Adkins defeated Pamela Wilson in the Republican primary for the Board of Supervisors Knox District seat. Adkins won 511 votes (69%) compared to Wilson’s 229 (31%).

Adkins was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 and 2019 as a Democrat but is now set to appear on the November general election ballot as a Republican. Independent candidate Jerry Scarberry will also be on the ballot.

However, Adkins faces a slew of charges, including 34 counts of false statement – election fraud, with a jury trial scheduled to begin in August. He told News Channel 11 on Monday that he plans to appeal if convicted.

According to election results posted Tuesday night, nearly 3,000 ballots were cast in the county GOP primary.

The Buchanan County registrar’s office told News Channel 11 that a handful of provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday. The office said the number of provisional ballots won’t change the outcomes of the races as they stood Tuesday night.

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Douglas Arrington lost to Nikki Stiltner, who will face independent candidate Kimberly Boyd Hibbitts in the November election.

Stiltner received 1,382 votes compared to Arrington’s 911.

Arrington was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 and 2019 as a Democrat.

Clerk of Court

Christie Coleman Stiltner defeated Alisha Smith Stiltner for the Republican nomination for clerk of court. She will face Democratic incumbent Beverly S. Tiller, who has been in office since 2007, in the general election.

Other Board of Supervisors Races

In the race for the Board of Supervisors North Grundy seat, K. Lee Dotson Jr. defeated W. Ryan Clevinger to earn the GOP nomination. Dotson will face Democrat Rages Matney in the general election.

For the Prater District seat, David M. Rose beat Eddie Sturgill Junior to win the Republican nomination. Sturgill received 73% of the vote.

Election Results