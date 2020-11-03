Election Day: What you need to know

(WJHL) — Election Day has arrived and millions of voters are expected to head to the polls to cast their ballots.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:

Election results & live coverage

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. You can find the latest election results online by clicking here. Results will begin to appear once polls close and votes begin to be counted.

Streaming coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Election Day on WJHL.com.

Poll hours

Tennessee

Carter County: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Greene County: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hawkins County: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County: 8 a.m.t o 8 p.m.

Sullivan County: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Unicoi County: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Washington County: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia

All polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poll locations & more

Tennessee voters: Click here

Virginia voters: Click here

What to bring to the polls

Tennessee: Voters need to bring a valid ID. A Tennessee driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or federal government is acceptable, even if it is expired. College and student ID are not acceptable. Click here for more information.

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you can vote a provisional ballot.

Virginia: Voters need to bring an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement at the polls. Voters arriving at the polls without an acceptable form of ID will be required to either sign an ID confirmation statement or vote a provisional ballot. If a voter votes a provisional ballot, they will have until noon on the Friday following the election to deliver a copy of identification to their local electoral board or sign an ID confirmation statement in order for their provisional ballot to be counted.

Acceptable forms of ID in Virginia include:

Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid United States Passport

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Any student ID card issued by a U.S. university or community college

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Employer-issued photo ID card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address

An ID Confirmation Statement

Click here for a more detailed list of acceptable IDs

What not to bring

Tennessee: State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Virginia: State law allows a person who approaches or enters the polling place for the purpose of voting to wear a shirt, hat, or other apparel, or a sticker or button attached to their apparel, on which a candidate’s name or a political slogan appears. This permission does not apply to candidates, representatives of candidates, and any other person who enters the polling place for a purpose other than voting.

Absentee ballots

Tennessee:

If you still need to drop off your absentee ballot, you cannot take it directly to an election office. Tennessee law requires voters to mail their ballots. The United States Postal Service has designated one post office in each county for this purpose. With time running out, voters should drop off their ballots in-person.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says dropping off your ballot at these locations by 3 p.m. on Election Day will guarantee it’s received by the close of polls.

Tennessee voters can check the status of their mail-in ballots by clicking here.

Click here for more information on absentee voting in Tennessee.

Virginia:

In Virginia, your ballot will be counted if it is postmarked by Election Day and received by your local registrar by noon on Friday, Nov 6.

If you are worried that you do not have time to return your ballot by mail, Virginia election officials encourage you to personally deliver your ballot to your local registrar’s office, to vote in-person,

or to take advantage of a ballot drop-off location. If you personally deliver your ballot, it must be

returned to your registrar or drop-off location by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

If you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 Election, you are not required to have a witness present or have a witness sign your ballot envelope.

Virginia voters can check the status of their absentee ballot by clicking here.

Click here for more information on absentee voting in Virginia.