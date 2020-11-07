Election 2020: Officials in Tennessee, Virginia react to presidential election results

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WJHL) – Many lawmakers, leaders, and groups across Tennessee and Virginia took to social media to react to the announcement after the presidential race was called by multiple outlets for Joe Biden.

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on the counting of votes in the presidential election, after sources projected Joe Biden’s victory over Trump:

“After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result. The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.)

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said in a statement Saturday that votes will continue to be counted after Biden was announced the projected winner of the election. Read her full statement below:

“President Trump is right – the American people deserve transparency and accountability in our elections. We need to ensure that every legal vote is counted – while illegally cast ballots are not counted – and that reports of irregularities are thoroughly examined.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said in a series of Tweets that America’s interests now come first, after Biden’s successful election bid was announced.

While @POTUS has made clear he is going to challenge the outcome, something he has every right to do, I hope he will simultaneously allow for a smooth transition of power. Biden only has 74 days to assemble a government. America's interest comes first, and this has to happen. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 7, 2020

Furthermore, Levine wrote that he is praying for both Biden and Trump during this time of transition.

President Trump has my gratitude for the good things he did for America. I thank him & the many who served with him. I also pray for President-elect @JoeBiden and for the people he will rely upon. May God give them wisdom and courage, and a sense of the weight of the moment. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) November 7, 2020

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement congratulating Biden:

Today there is sunshine across America as we congratulate our President-Elect and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. More Americans cast their ballots for Joe Biden than for any presidential candidate in history-making their voices heard loud and clear for unity, hope, and a better future for our nation. This all starts with defeating the coronavirus that is ravaging our communities and our economy. I know that my friend Joe Biden will be a President for all Americans. He will protect our health care, build our economy back, invest in transforming education, protect civil and voting rights, and fulfill the promise of our democracy that Donald Trump has threatened. There is much to be done, let’s get to work!” Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03) released the following statement offering his congratulations to the Biden Harris campaign:

“This election, Americans made a clear choice. They chose hope over fear, unity over division, and science over fiction. In the midst of a global pandemic and economic crisis, Americans expect us to lead. It is now our responsibility to fulfill that expectation by working with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on behalf of all Americans. Governing should be guided by the values and aspirations we share. The Committee on Education and Labor will continue fighting for equitable public education; strong workers’ rights; and quality, affordable health care. We look forward to working with all of our colleagues to pursue our shared goal: improving the lives of people from all walks of life.” Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03)

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) urged the country to come together in a social media post after the election results announcement.

Our democracy remains strong, and our work is not yet done. Now is the time for the country to come together. Let’s look forward to what we can achieve. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 7, 2020

Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, who is set to replace Sen. Alexander, said in a statement to News Channel 11 that he is contributing to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund.

“America is the greatest country in the world, we must ensure our election system is fair and transparent. President Trump and his team have been fighting to protect the integrity of the ballot box. I donated to the President’s legal defense fund, and I will continue to support his efforts. ” Senator-elect Bill Hagerty

The Sullivan County Young Republicans wrote in a social media post that they back the president after not conceding to Biden after the announcement Saturday morning.

Virginia Senator Tim Kane (D-Va.) shared his congratulations with the president-elect, as well as vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden is going to restore competence, compassion, and character to the White House when he is inaugurated in January—and that's a win for ALL Americans. Congrats to Joe, Kamala, and everyone who has been fighting hard for this critical step forward for our nation. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 7, 2020

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a Tweet Saturday that he is looking forward to working together with the new administration.