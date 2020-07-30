Elected officials, candidates respond to Trump’s tweet on delaying the election

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House from Texas, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WJHL) — Elected officials and candidates for office have given their input on a tweet by President Donald Trump suggesting that the presidential election should be delayed.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the tweet read. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Speaking to Neil Cavuto on the Fox Business channel, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said the election date isn’t going to change.

“I served on the election committee in my county back in the late 80s, so I know that our local election commissions do everything they can possibly do to make certain these elections are fair,” Blackburn said. “The elections are set. They’re going to take place and I don’t think that you’re going to see them stopped.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) also offered his input. According to USA Today Politics Reporter Nicholas Wu, the senator said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, would become president if the election was delayed beyond Jan. 20, the date when the president’s term comes to an end as mandated by the 20th Amendment.

.@SenAlexander reminds reporters Pelosi would become president if the election were delayed past Jan. 20, when prez terms expire: "if we were to delay the election past January 20, the President would be the Speaker of the House. So I wonder if anyone's thought about that." — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 30, 2020

In a statement to News Channel 11, Alexander said, “We’ve had elections during wars. We’ve had elections during depressions. We’ve had elections during civil unrest. We should have our elections when it’s scheduled in November, and I’m sure we will.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, a Republican endorsed by Trump, expressed concern about mail-by-vote.

“Like I am, President Trump is worried about safe, secure, and fair elections,” Hagerty said in a statement. “The Democrat proposal for universal mail in ballots would be rife with fraud. We need to ensure our elections are defined by one person, one vote.”

News Channel 11 also reached out to the campaign of Manny Sethi, Hagerty’s primary challenger, for comment.

“Dr. Manny thinks that if it’s safe enough to go protest and tear down statues, it’s safe enough to vote in person this November,” a campaign spokesperson said. “Having an all mail in election like the Democrats want is asking for fraud.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) referred to Trump’s comments as a threat.

“It goes without saying that the president doesn’t have the authority to delay an election. The President’s threat to do so is a threat to the Constitution and another alarming attempt to abuse his power,” Kaine said. “At President Trump’s impeachment trial, I warned my Republican colleagues, ‘An acquittal will lead to worse conduct.’ With today’s tweet, that appears to be true.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued this statement about the president’s tweet: