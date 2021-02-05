Early voting underway in Virginia Senate District 38 special election

(WJHL) — Early voting is underway in the special election for the Virginia Senate District 38 seat.

Democrat Laurie Buchwald and Republican Travis Hackworth are vying for the seat vacated by Sen. Ben Chafin, who died from COVID-19 last month.

With the special election 45 days away, those in the 38th District can now cast absentee ballots in-person by visiting their local registrar’s office. Early voting will continue through March 20.

The Virginia Department of Election encourages voters to check their registration status or call their local registrar’s office before visiting.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is March 12.

The deadline to register to vote or update existing voter registration is March 16.

Election day is March 23.