Early voting underway for June 8 Virginia primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters can now pick which candidates they support ahead of Virginia’s state elections in November, with early voting for the June 8 primary beginning Friday.

After the state legislature passed a measure eliminating the requirement to list an excuse to vote absentee and the coronavirus pandemic, voters in Virginia decided to vote early at unseen rates for the 2020 presidential election.

Registered voters can head to their local general registrar’s office or a nearby satellite voting location to vote early. Those who requested an absentee ballot through the mail are expected to receive them on Friday as well, according to a release from Virginia’s Department of Elections.

All registered voters can begin voting TODAY (4/23) in the June primaries. You can vote in person or request and return an absentee ballot.

In-person early voting ends June 5 and the final day to request a ballot through the mail is May 28. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by primary day and be received by the voter registration office by noon on June 11.

Voters in Virginia can also drop off their ballots at designated locations — ballot drop-off boxes, their local voter registration office or polling place — by 7 p.m. on June 8. You don’t need a photo ID to vote anymore, but you do need an accepted form of identification.

Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be on the ballot for the June primary. Those running for the House of Delegates and certain local races are also on the ballot. For a full look at the breakdown, click here.