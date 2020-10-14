Early voting opens in Tennessee

(WJHL) — Today marks the first day of early voting in Tennessee for the November general election.

Voters will be able cast their ballots Monday through Saturday from now until Thursday, Oct. 29.

In order to cast a ballot, voters must bring a federal or state-issued photo ID with them to the polling place.

Here are the voting locations and times for each county in Northeast Tennessee:

Carter County

Early Voting Locations:

Carter County Election Commission

116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton

Early Voting Times:

Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greene County

Early Voting Locations:

Greene County Election Commission

311 CCU Blvd, Suite 1, Greeneville

Early Voting Times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday…..8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday…..8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday…..8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawkins County

Early Voting Locations:

Church Hill Rescue Squad

351 West Main Blvd., Church Hill

Rogersville Courthouse

100 East Main Street, Rogersville

Early Voting Times:

Church Hill Rescue Squad…..9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Rogersville Courthouse…..8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri

Both Locations…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 17th & 24) and until 8 p.m. on the last day (Oct. 29)

Johnson County

Early Voting Locations:

Johnson County Election Commission

158 Election Avenue, Mountain City

Early Voting Times:

Monday…..8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday–Friday…..8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday…..8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sullivan County

Early Voting Locations:

Sullivan County Election Commission

3258 Hwy. 126, Suite 103, Blountville

Civic Auditorium

1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport

Slater Community Center

325 McDowell Street, Bristol

Early Voting Times:

Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Unicoi County

Early Voting Locations:

Unicoi County Election Commission

106 Nolichucky Avenue, Erwin

Early Voting Times:

Oct. 14–16…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 17…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 19–23…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 24…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 26–29…..9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington County (TN)

Early Voting Locations:

Former Ace Hardware (Jonesborough)

220 N 2nd Ave, Johnson City, TN

Princeton Arts Center

2516 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City

Gray Commons/JC Fire Station #8

106 Gray Commons Cir, Gray, TN 37615

Early Voting Hours:

Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.