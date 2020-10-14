Early voting opens in Tennessee

(WJHL) — Today marks the first day of early voting in Tennessee for the November general election.
Voters will be able cast their ballots Monday through Saturday from now until Thursday, Oct. 29.
In order to cast a ballot, voters must bring a federal or state-issued photo ID with them to the polling place.
Here are the voting locations and times for each county in Northeast Tennessee:
Carter County
Early Voting Locations:
Carter County Election Commission
116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton
Early Voting Times:
Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greene County
Early Voting Locations:
Greene County Election Commission
311 CCU Blvd, Suite 1, Greeneville
Early Voting Times:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday…..8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday…..8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday…..8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hawkins County
Early Voting Locations:
Church Hill Rescue Squad
351 West Main Blvd., Church Hill
Rogersville Courthouse
100 East Main Street, Rogersville
Early Voting Times:
Church Hill Rescue Squad…..9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri
Rogersville Courthouse…..8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri
Both Locations…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 17th & 24) and until 8 p.m. on the last day (Oct. 29)
Johnson County
Early Voting Locations:
Johnson County Election Commission
158 Election Avenue, Mountain City
Early Voting Times:
Monday…..8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday–Friday…..8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday…..8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sullivan County
Early Voting Locations:
Sullivan County Election Commission
3258 Hwy. 126, Suite 103, Blountville
Civic Auditorium
1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
Slater Community Center
325 McDowell Street, Bristol
Early Voting Times:
Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Unicoi County
Early Voting Locations:
Unicoi County Election Commission
106 Nolichucky Avenue, Erwin
Early Voting Times:
Oct. 14–16…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oct. 19–23…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oct. 26–29…..9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Washington County (TN)
Early Voting Locations:
Former Ace Hardware (Jonesborough)
220 N 2nd Ave, Johnson City, TN
Princeton Arts Center
2516 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City
Gray Commons/JC Fire Station #8
106 Gray Commons Cir, Gray, TN 37615
Early Voting Hours:
Monday–Friday…..9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday…..9 a.m. to 12 p.m.