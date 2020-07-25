Early voting numbers up in local counties compared to 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The turnout for early voting in Tennessee’s August election is higher than it was four years ago.

Just under 246,800 Tennesseans voted in the first six days of early voting, nearly 152,000 more than in the first six days of early voting in the August 2016 election. That’s a change of about 160 percent.

That includes in-person voters, absentee by mail voters, and voters at licensed facilities.

In Sullivan County, 5,800 have voted so far. Four years ago, only 2,173 had voted in the first six days.

Meanwhile, Washington County has experienced 388 percent more early voters so far compared to the same point in 2016.

Carter County

2020: 2,066

2016: 567

Change: 264.37%

Greene County

2020: 2,078

2016: 845

Change: 145.92%

Hawkins County

2020: 1,863

2016: 1,014

Change: 83.73%

Johnson County

2020: 961

2016: 464

Change: 107.11%

Sullivan County

2020: 5,800

2016: 2,173

Change: 166.91%

Unicoi County

2020: 1,057

2016: 759

Change: 39.26%

Washington County

2020: 5,982

2016: 1,225

Change: 388.33%

Sullivan County election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in order to avoid crowds on Election Day.

Early voting continues through Aug. 1. Election Day is Aug. 6.