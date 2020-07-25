Early voting numbers up in local counties compared to 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The turnout for early voting in Tennessee’s August election is higher than it was four years ago.
Just under 246,800 Tennesseans voted in the first six days of early voting, nearly 152,000 more than in the first six days of early voting in the August 2016 election. That’s a change of about 160 percent.
That includes in-person voters, absentee by mail voters, and voters at licensed facilities.
In Sullivan County, 5,800 have voted so far. Four years ago, only 2,173 had voted in the first six days.
Meanwhile, Washington County has experienced 388 percent more early voters so far compared to the same point in 2016.
Carter County
2020: 2,066
2016: 567
Change: 264.37%
Greene County
2020: 2,078
2016: 845
Change: 145.92%
Hawkins County
2020: 1,863
2016: 1,014
Change: 83.73%
Johnson County
2020: 961
2016: 464
Change: 107.11%
Sullivan County
2020: 5,800
2016: 2,173
Change: 166.91%
Unicoi County
2020: 1,057
2016: 759
Change: 39.26%
Washington County
2020: 5,982
2016: 1,225
Change: 388.33%
Sullivan County election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in order to avoid crowds on Election Day.
Early voting continues through Aug. 1. Election Day is Aug. 6.