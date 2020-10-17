Early voting location opens Monday at Southwest Virginia Higher Center

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Department of Elections announced that its early voting location at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will open Monday. This location will be open for all Washington County, Virginia voters.

“Washington County voters have demonstrated unprecedented interest in the upcoming November 3 election. Nearly 20% of registered voters have already cast ballots either in person or by mail,” said Derek Lyall, Washington County Director of Elections, in a press release Sunday.

The early voting site at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning October 19 and continuing through October 31.

The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center is located at 1 Partnership Circle in Abingdon, just off Exit 14.

Anyone with questions about early voting or the upcoming election is encouraged to contact the Washington County Department of Elections Office at (276) 676-6227 or by email.