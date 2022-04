TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting continues in six out of the seven counties that make up Northeast Tennessee.

The counties that have launched early voting are Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington.

Early voting will continue on Monday, April 18, and continue through April 28. A federal photo I.D. is required to vote.

You can learn more about who is running in each county by visiting Your Local Election HQ on WJHL.com.