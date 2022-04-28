ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting ended on Thursday for six counties in Northeast Tennessee.

Hawkins County election officials said that over 3,000 ballots were collected during the early voting process.

More than 500 people showed up to vote in Hawkins County on Thursday, which is the biggest turnout of the last two weeks.

Of the ballots that were returned in Hawkins County, less than 100 of them were for the Democratic primary.

Election day is next Tuesday, May 3.