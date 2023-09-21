(WJHL) — Early voting begins Friday in Virginia for the November general election.

Two local state lawmakers and three sheriffs will face challengers.

For the Senate District 5 seat, incumbent Republican Sen. Travis Hackworth will face Blacksburg Democrat Robert Beckman. Hackworth was elected in 2021 to fill the remainder of Sen. Ben Chafin’s term after he died from COVID-19.

The newly drawn District 5 includes Tazewell County, Pulaski County, Smyth County, Giles County, Radford City, and Bland County and parts of Montgomery and Wythe counties.

Republican state Rep. Will Morefield will appear on the ballot next to independent candidate David M. “Tiger Dave” Ratliff in the new House District 43, which was formed from old District 3 and District 4. The new district spans all of Tazewell, Buchanan, and Bland counties and parts of Dickenson and Russell counties.

Incumbent sheriffs in Buchanan, Russell, and Washington counties will also face challengers.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 4. The deadline to register to vote or update existing registration is Oct. 16.

Election Day is Nov. 7.