Early voting for Kingsport municipal election begins Wednesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting in Kingsport’s upcoming municipal election begins Wednesday.

Early voting runs through May 13 with Election Day set for May 18. The deadline to register to vote was April 19.

Early voting will be conducted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and Sullivan County Election Office. You can see a full list of times voting will be open below:

The 2021 municipal election will determine Kingsport’s mayor, three of its aldermen, and two school board members.

Current mayor Pat Shull is running for re-election.

Shull is challenged by Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop. You can learn about each of the mayoral candidates by clicking here.

A sample ballot is posted below and on the election commission’s website.